DEWA urges customers to regularly check internal water connections

As part of its “Make Smart Summer Choices Your Habit” awareness campaign, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has urged customers to conduct periodic checks for potential leaks in internal water connections, as such leaks can lead to significant water wastage and property damage.

According to state media Emirates News Agency (WAM), DEWA reiterated its call for customers to use its smart initiatives and services to increase water consumption efficiency and reduce waste.

The department mentioned some areas where leakages can occur:

  • Water tanks, bathrooms, kitchens, swimming pools – due to deterioration of the tank body, connections, or improper positioning
  • Taps, pipes, toilet tanks, water heaters – due to ageing and lack of maintenance
  • Water spots on floors, walls and roofs, or around the washing machine – due to leaks in internal connections or the house irrigation system within the property

DEWA emphasizes the importance of hiring competent technicians for proper service and regular maintenance work.

Moreover, customers can use the DEWA app and website to monitor and manage their electricity and water consumption proactively and online without needing to contact DEWA.

The DEWA Store on its smart app provides a list of technical service providers in the event of internal faults in the building. Customers can also benefit from the exclusive discounts on DEWA Store.

