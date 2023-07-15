Sheikh Mohammed celebrates 74th birthday

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, celebrates his 74th birthday on July 15.
Throughout his 17-year tenure as Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, he has played a pivotal role in the remarkable development and transformation of the emirate and the nation, propelling them into a vibrant global hub for business, industry, and tourism.
Here are some key facts about him:
- Sheikh Mohammed began his education in Arabic and Islamic studies at a young age and continued his studies in the UK, including attending the Bell School of Languages in Cambridge.
- He holds the distinction of being the world’s youngest defense minister and has been the head of Dubai Police and Public Security Force since 1968.
- Sheikh Mohammed’s achievements include the development of Dubai’s international airport, establishing Dubai as a tourist destination, and founding Dubai Ports Authority (now DP World).
- He became the Ruler of Dubai in 2006, following the death of his elder brother Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and was elected as the Vice-President of the UAE shortly after. He was later nominated as the Prime Minister of the UAE.
- Sheikh Mohammed is committed to gender equality and established the Gender Balance Council in 2015 to strengthen women’s roles in the development of the UAE.
- He is a prominent figure in international thoroughbred racing and breeding, owning Darley stud, one of the world’s largest horse breeding operations.
- Sheikh Mohammed has a passion for falconry, hunting, and horse riding. He established the Godolphin stables, renowned for their thoroughbred horses.
As Sheikh Mohammed celebrates his 74th birthday, we commemorate the enduring legacy of a visionary leader. He continues to inspire and shape a bright future for the nation. Happy birthday to an extraordinary leader and visionary.