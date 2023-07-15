Sheikh Mohammed celebrates 74th birthday

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, celebrates his 74th birthday on July 15.

Throughout his 17-year tenure as Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, he has played a pivotal role in the remarkable development and transformation of the emirate and the nation, propelling them into a vibrant global hub for business, industry, and tourism.

Here are some key facts about him:

Sheikh Mohammed began his education in Arabic and Islamic studies at a young age and continued his studies in the UK, including attending the Bell School of Languages in Cambridge. He holds the distinction of being the world’s youngest defense minister and has been the head of Dubai Police and Public Security Force since 1968. Sheikh Mohammed’s achievements include the development of Dubai’s international airport, establishing Dubai as a tourist destination, and founding Dubai Ports Authority (now DP World). He became the Ruler of Dubai in 2006, following the death of his elder brother Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and was elected as the Vice-President of the UAE shortly after. He was later nominated as the Prime Minister of the UAE. Sheikh Mohammed is committed to gender equality and established the Gender Balance Council in 2015 to strengthen women’s roles in the development of the UAE. He is a prominent figure in international thoroughbred racing and breeding, owning Darley stud, one of the world’s largest horse breeding operations. Sheikh Mohammed has a passion for falconry, hunting, and horse riding. He established the Godolphin stables, renowned for their thoroughbred horses.

As Sheikh Mohammed celebrates his 74th birthday, we commemorate the enduring legacy of a visionary leader. He continues to inspire and shape a bright future for the nation. Happy birthday to an extraordinary leader and visionary.