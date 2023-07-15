OFW found dead in Hong Kong

An overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who has been missing for days was found dead floating near Tsing Yi river.

In a GMA News report, the OFW reportedly asked for a day off on a Sunday so that she can rest from work.

The 50 year-old OFW however did not return home after that day.

Migrant Workers Undersecretary Hans Cacdac said that it was the OFW’s employer who reported that she was missing to the police.

On Thursday, the body of the OFW was found floating in the river. No official information yet on the cause of death.

The OFW’s family has been informed on the death of their relative’s death.

“The Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong is currently in touch with the family of the deceased Filipino national. It is also working with the employer to ensure the immediate shipment of remains of the deceased,” the Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

“The Consulate General is now coordinating with HK Police authorities to determine the cause of death of OF and will share all results with the NOK accordingly,” it added.