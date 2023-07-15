Man faces 30 years of imprisonment for exploiting 9 Filipino girls

A Chicago man has been sentenced for 30 years of imprisonment in federal prison after exploiting nine Filipino girls online.

In a GMA News report, 58 year-old Karl Quilter pleaded guilty for exploiting the girls and the decision was handed last July 7.

Quilter admitted that he met the girls on Facebook, Viber, and Skype from 2017 to 2020. The Northern District of Illinois Attorney’s Office said that Quilter entered into a plea agreement.

Quilter said that he treated the minor victims as his girlfriends and asked them to send specific types of photos and videos that he demanded.

He also preyed on the victims’ financial difficulties, using money transfers to the victims’ families to entice the girls to take the sexually explicit images.

Quilter was arrested in Chicago last November 2020.

“Victim by victim, and message by message, defendant used social media and the internet to target and groom young Filipino girls,” authorities said.