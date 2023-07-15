Dubai Police attends to 2.1M calls within 10 seconds in Q2 2023

Dubai Police’s Command and Control Centre has responded to 2,189,646 calls in Q2 of this year, with 2,143,796 calls being answered within 10 seconds, an impressive response rate of 97.91%.

This remarkable achievement was highlighted in a report presented during the performance review meeting of the General Department of Operations, under the guidance of His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri.

The meeting also revealed significant progress compared to the previous year’s Q2, which recorded 1,780,562 calls and boasted an impressive response rate of 99.8%.

According to a post from Dubai Police’s website, the meeting addressed various topics on the agenda, including a review of the outcomes of the previous evaluation meeting and the latest developments.

His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri was briefed on the statistics of the emergency hotline (999) for Q2 this year and compared them to the same period in the previous year.

Furthermore, Lt. Gen. Al Marri also reviewed statistics on the average arrival time of security patrols to extreme emergencies in Q2, which was recorded at an impressive two minutes and 53 seconds.