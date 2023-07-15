NewsTFT News

Dubai Police attends to 2.1M calls within 10 seconds in Q2 2023

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera4 hours ago

Courtesy: Dubai Police/Twitter

Dubai Police’s Command and Control Centre has responded to 2,189,646 calls in Q2 of this year,  with 2,143,796 calls being answered within 10 seconds, an impressive response rate of 97.91%.

This remarkable achievement was highlighted in a report presented during the performance review meeting of the General Department of Operations, under the guidance of His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri.

The meeting also revealed significant progress compared to the previous year’s Q2, which recorded 1,780,562 calls and boasted an impressive response rate of 99.8%.

According to a post from Dubai Police’s website, the meeting addressed various topics on the agenda, including a review of the outcomes of the previous evaluation meeting and the latest developments.

His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri was briefed on the statistics of the emergency hotline (999) for Q2 this year and compared them to the same period in the previous year.

Furthermore, Lt. Gen. Al Marri also reviewed statistics on the average arrival time of security patrols to extreme emergencies in Q2, which was recorded at an impressive two minutes and 53 seconds.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera4 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

bi 8

“Stop escorting relatives to be victimized,” urges BI Commissioner Tansingco

29 mins ago
Screen Shot 2023 07 15 at 2.16.29 PM

WEMART celebrates anniversary with big promos and exciting raffle draws!

52 mins ago
TFT NEWS anna cruz kayne barbie

Fil-Am Actress Ana Cruz Kayne stuns in modern Filipiniana at “Barbie” premieres

1 hour ago
Screenshot 2023 07 15 133946

Alden Richards says love life is ‘boring’

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button