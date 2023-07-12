Nominations now open for Top Filipino Healthcare Professionals Awards in the Middle East 2023

New Perspective Media (NPM) Group, a Dubai-based marketing agency and the publisher of The Filipino Times, is all set to hold the second edition of the TFT Watchlist Summit and Awards, recognising top Filipino healthcare professionals in the Middle East on 23 September 2023, at The Bristol Hotel Dubai, UAE.

The TFT Watchlist: Top Filipino Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East Awards is now accepting nominations for Filipino healthcare professionals in medicine, nursing, dentistry, biotech, radiology, pharmacy, medical policy, health administration, insurance, and related healthcare sectors until 14 August 2023.

This prestigious event combines an awards ceremony and a healthcare summit, aiming to recognise the achievements of outstanding Filipino healthcare professionals in the Middle East and provide a platform for the exchange of knowledge and best practices in the healthcare industry.

Both the summit and awards are set to be an engaging and comprehensive event that will honor the exceptional achievements of Filipino healthcare professionals. With the theme “Revolutionising healthcare: Filipino professionals transforming health for all,” the 2-part event aims to mark a significant milestone in the industry. It will be a platform for recognising and celebrating the remarkable contributions made by Filipino healthcare professionals in shaping and advancing the field of healthcare.

H.E. Ambassador Alfonso Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, said: “While we take immense pride in Filipinos as one of the world’s leading healthcare professionals, this is also a challenge to our countrymen to always maintain the highest of standards wherever they are. TFT’s report reveals that six out of every ten nurses in the GCC are Filipinos. This well-earned trust and confidence for Filipino nurses in this region is an encouragement and an impetus for all Filipinos to always maintain their competitive edge by continuously honing their expertise, and by being dedicated to their chosen profession.”

Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group and organiser of The Filipino Times Summit & Awards, said: “I am pleased to announce the opening of nominations for the TFT Watchlist: Top Filipino Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East 2023. This event is a testament to the exceptional quality of Filipino healthcare professionals and serves as a platform to highlight the outstanding accomplishments and invaluable contributions of our healthcare professionals to the world.”

How to nominate

To nominate a candidate for The Filipino Times Watchlist, simply complete the official online nomination form through the website www.thefilipinotimesawards.com/TFTwatchlist/.

Nominees will be evaluated based on their professional achievements, leadership qualities, and impact in the healthcare industry. The final awardees will be chosen through a rigorous screening process by a panel of experts in the healthcare industry.

Company Excellence Awards

In addition to acknowledging individual excellence, TFT Watchlist presents the Company Excellence Awards, which will commend companies that have demonstrated outstanding achievements and innovation. These companies have set the standard for success within the industry while actively contributing to the overall welfare of Filipino society.

Healthcare Summit

The Summit will bring together healthcare professionals, industry leaders, government officials, and industry stakeholders. It offers a dynamic platform for participants to engage in panel discussions and address the challenges and opportunities in the healthcare industry in the region.

The summit will also provide an excellent opportunity to network, share best practices, and learn about the latest trends and innovations in healthcare. As part of NPM Group’s CSR initiative, attendance at the forum is free.

Vince Ang, COO at New Perspective Media Group, stated: “The summit part of event aims to empower healthcare professionals to elevate the standards of healthcare, fostering continuous improvement and excellence through engaging discussions on best practices, innovation, and the latest advancements.”

The TFT Watchlist: Top Fiipino Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East 2023 event will feature a range of topic highlights, including panel discussions on enhancing healthcare through artificial intelligence, prioritising risk, quality, and safety, and revolutionising healthcare in the post-pandemic era.