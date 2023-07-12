Mall guard in PH fired after allegedly throwing puppy from overpass

A security guard working in a popular mall in Quezon City, Philippines has been dismissed from his duties after allegedly throwing a puppy from an overpass near the mall on Tuesday.

According to a report from ABS-CBN News, a witness named Janine Santos said that the guard was instructing some children to leave the mall. When they refused to comply, he then allegedly tossed their pet dog from an overpass outside of the establishment.

Santos mentioned that the owners and a mall representative immediately brought the puppy to a veterinarian, but unfortunately, it was too late, and the puppy was pronounced dead upon arrival.

According to the veterinarian, the puppy’s cause of death was brain damage and nose bleeding.

The mall management has released a statement expressing their sympathy towards the children who owned the puppy.

“With extreme sadness, we sympathize with the group of youngsters regarding the incident that happened outside our mall today,” the mall said.

“We have called the attention of the security agency to conduct an immediate and thorough investigation into the matter. The Security Guard has been dismissed and is no longer allowed to service any of our malls nationwide,” it continued.

“As a pet-friendly establishment, we strongly condemn any acts that endanger or harm the lives of animals,” it added.

Meanwhile, the RJC Corporate Security Services Inc., the mall’s security agency, has also released a statement regarding the incident.

“We sincerely regret the incident that happened at a mall in Quezon City today involving a group of children and their pet. We are thoroughly investigating this incident together with the public authorities and the parties involved,” the agency said.