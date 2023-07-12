NewsTFT News

DENR Secretary, UAE Ambassador discuss cooperation on climate change

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera6 hours ago

Courtesy: Embassy of United Arab Emirates Manila/Facebook

In a significant step towards international collaboration on climate change and environmental initiatives,  Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Antonia Loyzaga recently met with United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to the Philippines, H.E. Mohamed Obaid Alqataam Alzaabi.

The meeting, held on July 7 in Taguig, Philippines, focused on exploring areas of cooperation and strengthening bilateral ties in addressing the global challenges of climate change.

One of the key topics discussed during the meeting was the Philippines’ participation in the upcoming 28th session of the Conference of Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

358110184 251345794313949 1926830976719983275 n
Courtesy: Embassy of United Arab Emirates Manila/Facebook

This important international event, set to take place in November at the Expo City in Dubai, will be presided over by the UAE. Secretary Loyzaga, who led the Philippine delegation to COP27 last year in Egypt, emphasized the country’s commitment to actively engage in climate change negotiations and seek appropriate support and assistance as a nation highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

The meeting between Secretary Loyzaga and Ambassador Alzaabi underscored the shared commitment of both countries to address climate change issues through collaborative efforts.

Related: UAE invites Marcos for climate change summit in Dubai 

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera6 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 07 12T155846.876

UAE declares official Islamic New Year holiday for public sector

51 mins ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 07 12 at 2.18.29 PM

Nominations now open for Top Filipino Healthcare Professionals Awards in the Middle East 2023

2 hours ago
Huawei nova 11 Series Green

Rising expectations: Young smartphone users embrace trendy, feature-rich devices

3 hours ago
Dubai Airports 3

Dubai International Airport is world’s busiest in July 2023 — OAG

4 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button