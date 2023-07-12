DENR Secretary, UAE Ambassador discuss cooperation on climate change

In a significant step towards international collaboration on climate change and environmental initiatives, Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Antonia Loyzaga recently met with United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to the Philippines, H.E. Mohamed Obaid Alqataam Alzaabi.

The meeting, held on July 7 in Taguig, Philippines, focused on exploring areas of cooperation and strengthening bilateral ties in addressing the global challenges of climate change.

One of the key topics discussed during the meeting was the Philippines’ participation in the upcoming 28th session of the Conference of Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

This important international event, set to take place in November at the Expo City in Dubai, will be presided over by the UAE. Secretary Loyzaga, who led the Philippine delegation to COP27 last year in Egypt, emphasized the country’s commitment to actively engage in climate change negotiations and seek appropriate support and assistance as a nation highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

The meeting between Secretary Loyzaga and Ambassador Alzaabi underscored the shared commitment of both countries to address climate change issues through collaborative efforts.

