Abu Dhabi launches ‘Delivery Riders Hub’ initiative, delivery riders to get shaded areas, drinking water facilities

The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi has announced today its new pioneering project called “Delivery Riders Hub” which aims to enhance the work environment of delivery bike riders operating in the emirate.

In a report from Emirates News Agency (WAM), the initiative was developed in collaboration with government entities, private sector, and non-profit organizations. It forms part of the DMT’s efforts to improve the city’s public appearance, establish its status as a preferred global destination for living, working, and investing, and enhance the overall quality of life in the capital.

Through this project, delivery bike drivers will be given safe spaces featuring shaded waiting areas, comfortable seating equipped with air conditioning, and drinking water facilities. These amenities are intended to alleviate the challenges posed by the hot summer weather.

Furthermore, the initiative focuses on driver safety by offering designated parking spaces for motorcyclists. It also addresses the issue of bicycles occupying pedestrian paths, thereby reducing the risk of traffic fines.

Additionally, it tackles the problem of food delivery delays and can potentially generate revenue by utilizing the hubs as advertising and promotional spaces.

The decision to implement the project followed a series of interviews conducted with delivery drivers to identify the main issues and challenges they face in their work. The hubs will be located on street (E25) due to its accessibility to restaurants and cafes. The new hubs accommodate 10-15 individuals and were designed to be easily produced and assembled.

The “Delivery Riders Hub” initiative is scheduled to be implemented in September 2023.