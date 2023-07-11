Transgender woman crowned as Miss Netherlands for the first time

Rikkie Kolle, a 22-year-old transgender woman from the town of Breda in the Netherlands, has secured the title of Miss Netherlands, becoming the first transgender woman to claim the crown in the history of the pageant.

The ceremony was held on Saturday, with organizers revealing that Kolle will now represent the Netherlands in the upcoming Miss Universe contest to be held in El Salvador.

Expressing her joy on Instagram, Kolle declared, “I DID IT. Yes, I’m trans and I want to share my story, but I’m also Rikkie, and that is what matters to me.” This remarkable feat follows in the footsteps of Angela Ponce, who made history as the first transgender Miss Universe contestant representing Spain in 2018.

According to a report from AFP, the Miss Netherlands organizers said it was the “first time in Dutch history that a trans woman has won this competition.”

On their website, the organizers stated that Kolle “radiated throughout the show” and they commended her for exhibiting a “strong story with a clear mission.”

For Kolle, winning the title holds great significance as she aims to bring about positive societal change.

In an official statement on the contest’s website, she expressed her aspirations, stating, “As Miss Netherlands 2023, I want to be a voice and role model for all young women and queer people. I know better than anyone what it’s like to feel alone and not be surrounded by only positive thoughts. Today I am stronger than ever before.”

Kolle’s triumph marks a historic moment in Dutch beauty pageant history, with Angela Visser being the only previous Dutch winner of the Miss Universe competition back in 1989.