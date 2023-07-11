Thai police discover dismembered body of German businessman in freezer with chainsaw, hedge clippers

The Thai police reported on Tuesday that they have discovered the dismembered body of a German businessman who had been reported missing. The body was found inside a freezer located within a house in southern Thailand.

After going missing for a week, the body of Hans-Peter Mack, 62, was found at about 11PM on Monday, local police chief Tawee Kudthalaeng reported.

According to AP News, a security camera footage from the area helped in locating his body. Tawee did not disclose further details, however, local media outlets have released photos and videos showing the freezer in the bed of a black truck, with a man squatting next to it.

As authorities continue their work, crowds have gathered outside the house where the body was discovered, observing the forensic teams meticulously examining the scene, dressed in white coveralls, hair nets, and blue gloves.

Footage that aired on ThaiPBS has shown experts inside the residence inspecting a garbage bag retrieved from a large white chest freezer. Inside the bag, they uncovered a Makita cordless chainsaw and charging unit, a pair of yellow-handled hedge clippers, and two large rolls of plastic. The bag, along with a body wrapped in an opaque plastic sheet on a stretcher, was removed from the house, accompanied by the chest freezer.

Mack was last seen driving his Mercedes sedan in Pattaya, Thailand, as disclosed in a missing person announcement issued by his family. In an attempt to gather information leading to his safe return, the family offered a reward of 3 million baht (approximately P4.7M).

On Sunday, his Mercedes E350 was discovered in the parking lot of a condominium in Nong Prue, an upscale residential area famous among foreigners in the northeast of Pattaya, in Chonburi province.

Signs of what appeared to be a cleaning solvent on the seats, dashboard, steering wheel, and other areas were noticed by the police.

According to Tawee, a significant amount of money was missing from Mack’s bank account, which they believe may be connected to his murder. While Thai police are investigating both German nationals and Thai individuals as potential suspects, the police chief refrained from sharing further information.

Mack resided in Pattaya with his Thai wife and worked as a real estate broker, according to local media reports. He had been a resident of Thailand for several years.

The German Embassy in Bangkok redirected all queries to the German Foreign Ministry in Berlin, which has yet to respond to requests for comment.

Meanwhile, the telephone number listed on the missing person poster remains unanswered as of Tuesday.