Man fails to rob nail salon after customers and staff ignore him

In Atlanta, a failed robbery took place at a nail salon when both customers and staff ignored the demands of the would-be robber.

A CCTV footage shared on Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta’s Facebook page captured the incident at Nail First on Piedmont Road on Monday, July 3. The suspect, wearing a blue hat and sunglasses, disrupted the salon’s routine as he attempted to rob the establishment.

Despite shouting, “Everybody get down!” and demanding money from the people present, they simply stared back, unfazed.

Undeterred, the suspect approached the cashier, instructing them to hand over the money. However, the staff, seemingly engaged in a phone conversation, ignored his demands.

In a final desperate attempt, the suspect shouted once more, “Everybody give me everything. Where’s the money?” After a pause, he left empty-handed, leaving his robbery plans behind.

The nail salon staff declined to comment on the incident, as reported by NBC News.

The Atlanta Police Department is actively searching for the unidentified suspect, offering a reward of up to $2,000 (over P100,000) for any information leading to his arrest.

Watch the video here: