NewsTFT News

Man fails to rob nail salon after customers and staff ignore him

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera43 mins ago

Courtesy: Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta/Facebook

In Atlanta, a failed robbery took place at a nail salon when both customers and staff ignored the demands of the would-be robber.

A CCTV footage shared on Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta’s Facebook page captured the incident at Nail First on Piedmont Road on Monday, July 3. The suspect, wearing a blue hat and sunglasses, disrupted the salon’s routine as he attempted to rob the establishment.

Despite shouting, “Everybody get down!” and demanding money from the people present, they simply stared back, unfazed.

Undeterred, the suspect approached the cashier, instructing them to hand over the money. However, the staff, seemingly engaged in a phone conversation, ignored his demands.

In a final desperate attempt, the suspect shouted once more, “Everybody give me everything. Where’s the money?” After a pause, he left empty-handed, leaving his robbery plans behind.

The nail salon staff declined to comment on the incident, as reported by NBC News.

The Atlanta Police Department is actively searching for the unidentified suspect, offering a reward of up to $2,000 (over P100,000) for any information leading to his arrest.

Watch the video here:

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera43 mins ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 07 11T115219.002

Sheikh Mohammed explores Dubai Water Canal’s cycling path

1 hour ago
TFT NEWS EXPENSIVE

Man detained in UAE for comedy video mocking Emirati society

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 07 11T105027.399

Transgender woman crowned as Miss Netherlands for the first time

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 07 11T095843.257

Kris Aquino reveals split with Mark Leviste

3 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button