Kris Aquino reveals split with Mark Leviste

The romance between Kris Aquino and Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste was short-lived after Aquino called it quits in a recent social media post.

Aquino said that that it would be impossible to continue their long-distance relationship because of her health condition.

Kris shared a photo of her and Mark and opened up about their relationship for the first time.

Kris said that Mark needs to go back to the Philippines to fulfill his duties as an elected official.

“Nobody I’ve ever been in a relationship with has ever given me as much love and encouragement. He wasn’t only my boyfriend, he became my best friend and confidante,” she wrote.

Kris said that her condition ‘gotten progressively worse.’

The Queen of All Media revealed that she has been experiencing physical manifestations such as experiencing pain while walking and using a wheelchair for longer walks.

“With my condition the way it is now, I’m self-aware enough to know that a long-distance relationship will be next to impossible for us to maintain,” she explained.

She thanked Mark for all the things he had done and for taking care of her sons.

“But our reality is that there’s a Pacific Ocean that Ocean that divides us, a 15-hour time difference, and a 13-hour flight. You know how much I believe in you and the last thing I want is to be an obstacle in your career as a public servant. This isn’t just a line, you will always have a place in my heart,” she said.

Kris thanked Mark for everything despite their apparent break up.

“We may not have had our ‘happily ever after’ but being sick has really taught me to look at the glass half full – thank you for giving me the chance to again experience the magic of Once Upon a Time,” she said.

