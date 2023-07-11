NewsTFT News

Inflation is Filipinos’ most urgent national concern – Pulse Asia

Staff Report

A new Pulse Asia survey showed that controlling inflation is the most urgent national concern for Filipinos.

In a survey released on July 12, 63% of Filipinos believe that controlling the increase in the prices of basic commodities is an issue that the national administration must address immediately.

Increasing workers’ pay (44%) ranked second in the survey while creating more jobs as well as reducing poverty are considered urgent by almost a third of Filipino adults (31% and 30%, respectively).

A quarter (25%) of the respondents stressed the need to fight graft and corruption in government as an urgent national concern. Enforcing the rule of law (16%), addressing the problem of involuntary hunger (16%), providing assistances to farmers (15%), fighting criminality (13%), and promoting peace (11%) ranked fifth.

Filipinos are least concerned about the government helping small businesses and entrepreneurs (10%), reducing the amount of taxes paid by citizens (7%), stopping environmental degradation (7%), defending national territorial integrity (6%), and dealing with terroristic threats and protecting the welfare of overseas Filipino workers (both at 4%).

The survey was conducted from March 2023 to June 2023.

