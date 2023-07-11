Former DILG Usec. Martin Diño diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer – Liza Diño

Actress Liza Diño-Seguerra confirmed that her father, former Department of Interior and Local Government Undersecretary Martin Diño, is battling stage 4 cancer.

On her Facebook post, Diño-Seguerra cheered her father on as she shared two photos with him.

“So yeah, my dad is fighting the big C (stage 4) but we won’t let if defeat us,” Liza said.

She also wrote ‘from this to this’ in an apparent comparison of her father’s looks between treatments.



The former Film Development Council of the Philippines Chairperson did not specify which type of cancer her father is battling right now.

Liza said that they have discovered about her father’s condition for a year now and it has been very challenging for their entire family.

“I just realized it’s been a year now since we found out he is sick and while it’s been difficult for our family, we are inspired by my papa’s determination and fighting spirit. Ang dami nya pang gustong gawin. Ang dami nya pang gustong matulungan and I know nagpapalakas sya dahil gusto nyang bumalik sa public service,” she said.

Liza however remains grateful for the opportunity to face challenges.

“I just realized, when challenges like these come your way, you can’t help but be grateful just for the fact that you get live another day; that being happy doesn’t take that much because you recognize the value of the little things in life,” she said.