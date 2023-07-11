DMW: OFW employment certificate to be free of charge via new app

The Department of Migrant Workers said that the Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC) will soon be free through mobile app.

DMW Secretary Susan Ople said that President Bongbong Marcos wanted to waive the P100 fee for OEC.

“May mga kababayan tayo lalo yung professionals nakakauwi yan minsan twice a month so twice a month nila iisipin ang OEC,” Ople said.

“Ang ginawa namin nakatali na sa duration ng contract ng worker so as long as hindi siya nagpapalit ng employer o lumilipat ng bansa ang contract na yun walang pagbabago nasa database namin yun,” she added.

Ople said that waiving the OEC for land-based workers could mean a loss of P250 million in government revenues but the DMW chief said that this is small compared to the contribution of OFWs to the country.

Ople said that seafarers are also requesting the national government to waive the P600 for their record book and seaman identification.

The DMW chief said that an OFW Pass may soon be downloaded on mobile phones.

“Digital na siya hindi na siya papel gaya ng OEC, hindi na kailangan sila pumila to obtain the pass kasi nasa cellphone na nila yun they just need to show it sa Bureau of Immigration,” Ople said.