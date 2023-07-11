NewsTFT News

Despite appeals, P40 minimum wage hike to take effect in Metro Manila – DOLE

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago

The Department of Labor and Employment said that despite appeals from labor groups, the P40 minimum wage daily hike in Metro Manila will take effect as scheduled.

The National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC), said that the approved wage increase by NCR’s Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board will still take effect on July 16, 2023, despite an ongoing appeal against the order.

The Alliance of Nationalist and Genuine Labor Organization, Labor Alliance for National Development, Gabay ng Unyon sa Telekomunikasyon at Serbisyo, Pinagkaisang Lakas ng Manggagawa ng Manila Bay and their allied labor organizations filed the appeal to increase the hike in minimum wages.

DOLE says the wage increase was based on the criteria provided under the Wage Rationalization Act and resulted from several petitions filed by various labor groups seeking an increase due to escalating prices of basic goods and commodities.

The wage order is expected to directly benefit 1.1 million minimum wage earners in NCR. About 1.5 million full-time wage and salary workers earning above the minimum wage may also indirectly benefit

The DOLE said petitions for minimum wage increases have also been filed in Regions III, IV-A, V, VI, and VII.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

ople 2

DMW: OFW employment certificate to be free of charge via new app

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 07 11T165228.087

Thai police discover dismembered body of German businessman in freezer with chainsaw, hedge clippers

5 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 07 11T152222.953

Experience the Ultimate Smartphone Camera at an Unbeatable Price with HONOR 90 Lite

6 hours ago
Screen Shot 2023 07 11 at 2.13.24 PM

Sheikh Nahyan: Global Media Congress (GMC) 2023 fosters coexistence and Peace

7 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button