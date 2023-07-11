Despite appeals, P40 minimum wage hike to take effect in Metro Manila – DOLE

The Department of Labor and Employment said that despite appeals from labor groups, the P40 minimum wage daily hike in Metro Manila will take effect as scheduled.

The National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC), said that the approved wage increase by NCR’s Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board will still take effect on July 16, 2023, despite an ongoing appeal against the order.

The Alliance of Nationalist and Genuine Labor Organization, Labor Alliance for National Development, Gabay ng Unyon sa Telekomunikasyon at Serbisyo, Pinagkaisang Lakas ng Manggagawa ng Manila Bay and their allied labor organizations filed the appeal to increase the hike in minimum wages.

DOLE says the wage increase was based on the criteria provided under the Wage Rationalization Act and resulted from several petitions filed by various labor groups seeking an increase due to escalating prices of basic goods and commodities.

The wage order is expected to directly benefit 1.1 million minimum wage earners in NCR. About 1.5 million full-time wage and salary workers earning above the minimum wage may also indirectly benefit

The DOLE said petitions for minimum wage increases have also been filed in Regions III, IV-A, V, VI, and VII.