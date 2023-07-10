NewsTFT News

Immigration Bureau says traveler asked for 10 birth certificates have ‘multiple red flags’

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera24 seconds ago

File photo (Courtesy: PNA)

The Bureau of Immigration said that a woman who claimed that she was asked by an Immigration official of 10 birth certificates of her ancestors to show her relationship with her sponsor had multiple red flags.

The BI, however did not address whether the traveler had really been required to show 10 birth certificates of her ancestors.

The BI added that the case is still under investigation.

“The traveler, who initially attempted to depart late last month, claimed she is traveling to Taiwan to visit a distant relative,” the bureau said in a statement.

“However, the immigration officer noted that during the assessment, there was mention of a possible work in Taiwan. Said traveler also was unable to establish her relationship with her sponsor, and had numerous inconsistencies when asked about basic details about said sponsor,” the BI added.

The Filipina traveler also could not provide documents that she could finance her 14-day trip to Taiwan.

“Where will we find these documents? Our grandfathers and grandmothers are already dead. More or less, the next time, they will ask for other requirements,” the Pinay traveler said in an interview with PTV-4.

She said her trip was rescheduled after being offloaded due to the Immigration situation.

“Travelers need not worry as long as they have the appropriate documents that match their actual purpose of travel,” Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said in the release.

“So many travelers are coming in and out of the country with no issues. Only those with conflicting documentation are subjected to further inspection,” he added.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera24 seconds ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

dubai police 2

Dubai Police records over 65,000 smart transactions in H1 2023

20 seconds ago
marcos 3

Marcos wants OECs free for OFWs

18 hours ago
OM Draw 59 Asmi 01

O! Millionaire Eid Special Episode 59 Winners Featuring Lifestyle Consultant Asmi Ahmad on Forest Conservation

21 hours ago
marcos 2

Marcos says still a lot to be done to address labor issues

24 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button