Immigration Bureau says traveler asked for 10 birth certificates have ‘multiple red flags’

The Bureau of Immigration said that a woman who claimed that she was asked by an Immigration official of 10 birth certificates of her ancestors to show her relationship with her sponsor had multiple red flags.

The BI, however did not address whether the traveler had really been required to show 10 birth certificates of her ancestors.

The BI added that the case is still under investigation.

“The traveler, who initially attempted to depart late last month, claimed she is traveling to Taiwan to visit a distant relative,” the bureau said in a statement.

“However, the immigration officer noted that during the assessment, there was mention of a possible work in Taiwan. Said traveler also was unable to establish her relationship with her sponsor, and had numerous inconsistencies when asked about basic details about said sponsor,” the BI added.

The Filipina traveler also could not provide documents that she could finance her 14-day trip to Taiwan.

“Where will we find these documents? Our grandfathers and grandmothers are already dead. More or less, the next time, they will ask for other requirements,” the Pinay traveler said in an interview with PTV-4.

She said her trip was rescheduled after being offloaded due to the Immigration situation.

“Travelers need not worry as long as they have the appropriate documents that match their actual purpose of travel,” Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said in the release.

“So many travelers are coming in and out of the country with no issues. Only those with conflicting documentation are subjected to further inspection,” he added.