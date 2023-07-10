Filipino resident in Saudi Arabia arrested for promoting shabu

A Filipino resident in Taif, Saudi Arabia has been arrested for promoting methamphetamine, or commonly known as shabu, according to the Saudi General Security’s report on Sunday.

In a tweet, the Saudi General Security stated that the suspect was referred to relevant authorities and appropriate measures were taken against him.

دوريات الأمن بمحافظة الطائف تقبض على مقيم لترويجه مادة الميثامفيتامين المخدر (الشبو).#الحرب_على_المخدرات#بالمرصاد pic.twitter.com/HJQT8l2ilL — الأمن العام (@security_gov) July 9, 2023

Authorities in the country have called on the public to report any information related to drug dealing, smuggling, or promotion by calling the numbers 911 in Mecca, Riyadh, and Eastern regions, and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Residents can also contact the Drug Control department at 995 and via email at 995gdnc.gov.sa.

All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality by the General Directorate of Narcotics Control and other relevant authorities.