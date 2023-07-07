Woman in Abu Dhabi jailed for 5 years, fined AED500,00 for inciting hate speech

The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court has convicted a woman to five years in jail and fined her AED500,000 for posting a video online that insults men and domestic workers.

According to a report from The National, the woman is a social media influencer in the UAE and the court records identified her as M.R.A. However, other details of the woman were not disclosed to the public.

In a tweet, the court said that the defendant posted a video clip on social media, which contained abusive phrases to men and domestic workers, contrary to public morals and norms.

The insulting video was said to be posted on the social media platform Snapchat, which was later deleted and her account was also closed. The court has also ordered the confiscation of the mobile phone used in posting the clip.

The woman has violated Article 7 of the Decree-Law on combating discrimination and hatred, which states that whoever commits an act that would incite hate speech in any way of expression or by using any means would be sentenced to five years in jail and a fine between AED500,000 to AED1 million.

The court said that she will be deported after serving her time in jail.