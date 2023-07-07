Experience the ultimate Mallcation at City Centre Deira this Dubai Summer Surprises with exciting cashback offers

Experience the ultimate Mallcation this summer at City Centre Deira, where Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) is in full swing!

Get ready for an extraordinary shopping extravaganza filled with cashback offers and delightful rewards through SHARE Rewards.

Whether you’re planning a staycation or looking for a perfect destination to satisfy your shopping cravings, City Centre Deira has it all. Indulge in the best deals across fashion, home essentials, electronics, and more.

As you explore the mall’s vibrant atmosphere, don’t forget to treat yourself at your favorite restaurants and cafes, all while earning extra SHARE points with every purchase.

What makes this DSS truly special is the flexibility of SHARE points. They are equivalent to real cashback in your SHARE wallet, which can be redeemed at any time in Majid al Futtaim (MAF) malls. Imagine the satisfaction of turning your shopping spree into actual savings.

With cashback offers of up to 10% across various categories, City Centre Deira ensures you get the most out of your shopping experience.

Experience an amazing 20X SHARE points on fashion and accessories, F&B, as well as perfumes and cosmetics, all equivalent to 5% cashback in SHARE points.

Additionally, you can explore the extensive selection of home and electronics with 10X SHARE points.

For the little ones, don’t miss the exciting 40X cashback on toys, books, and stationery, equivalent to a thrilling 10% cashback.

To make the most of these incredible rewards, activate the offers in the SHARE App before embarking on your shopping and dining spree. Once you’ve completed your purchases, simply submit your receipts through the app, and watch as your SHARE points automatically fill your SHARE Wallet.

These fantastic DSS offers at City Centre Deira are available until July 23, so seize the opportunity to indulge in a fulfilling shopping and dining experience.

Stay tuned for more exciting prizes this DSS at City Centre Deira which will be covered in our upcoming article.

Visit City Centre Deira today and let the Dubai Summer Surprises sweep you away into a world of endless rewards and unforgettable memories.