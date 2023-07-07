Discover Irresistible Offers at WEMART Supermarket – Unveiling Asian Delights!

WEMART Supermarket, known for its wide range of Asian products, is thrilled to introduce its exciting promotions happening from July 10 to July 16. This is your chance to savor the delectable flavors of Taiwan and experience the trendsetting ice products that have captured the hearts of food enthusiasts worldwide.

One of the star attractions during this promotional period is the irresistible Brown Sugar Boba Frozen Dessert Bar. This delectable treat is now available in individual packs for the incredibly low price of only 3.5 AED, making it a delightful and affordable indulgence. For those looking to share the joy, packs of four are also available for just 13.5 AED, giving you fantastic savings compared to the original price of 16 AED per pack.

Experience the trendsetting flavors of Taiwan with the Brown Sugar Boba Frozen Dessert Bar. This unique creation captures the perfect combination of a robust roasted caramel aroma, a smooth milk fragrance, and Q-shaped pearls that provide a delightful chewy texture.

If you’re looking for more ice cream delights, don’t miss out on the Dasheng Roll Ice Cream-Milk Flavor. This delightful 92g treat, originally priced at 4 AED, is now available at a special offer price of 3.5 AED.

Indulge in the heavenly combination of milk ice cream and chocolate sauce, accented by a rich and delicious flavor. The creamy aroma and the delightful cookie jar will undoubtedly bring endless joy to your taste buds.

WEMART Supermarket has always been committed to bringing the best Asian products to its valued customers. Whether you’re in the mood for the tantalizing Brown Sugar Boba Frozen Dessert Bar or the creamy Dasheng Roll Ice Cream-Milk Flavor, you’re guaranteed an extraordinary culinary experience.

To make sure you never miss out on WEMART’s exciting offers, be sure to follow @WEMARTuae on Facebook and Instagram. Stay updated on the latest promotions, discover more Asian delights, and explore the wide range of products available at WEMART Hypermarket.

Visit WEMART Supermarket from July 10 to July 16 and treat yourself to these amazing deals. Don’t miss this opportunity to embark on a delightful journey through the flavors of Taiwan and experience the finest ice products.