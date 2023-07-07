NewsTFT News

Discover Irresistible Offers at WEMART Supermarket – Unveiling Asian Delights!

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

WEMART Supermarket, known for its wide range of Asian products, is thrilled to introduce its exciting promotions happening from July 10 to July 16. This is your chance to savor the delectable flavors of Taiwan and experience the trendsetting ice products that have captured the hearts of food enthusiasts worldwide.

One of the star attractions during this promotional period is the irresistible Brown Sugar Boba Frozen Dessert Bar. This delectable treat is now available in individual packs for the incredibly low price of only 3.5 AED, making it a delightful and affordable indulgence. For those looking to share the joy, packs of four are also available for just 13.5 AED, giving you fantastic savings compared to the original price of 16 AED per pack.

Experience the trendsetting flavors of Taiwan with the Brown Sugar Boba Frozen Dessert Bar. This unique creation captures the perfect combination of a robust roasted caramel aroma, a smooth milk fragrance, and Q-shaped pearls that provide a delightful chewy texture.

If you’re looking for more ice cream delights, don’t miss out on the Dasheng Roll Ice Cream-Milk Flavor. This delightful 92g treat, originally priced at 4 AED, is now available at a special offer price of 3.5 AED.

Indulge in the heavenly combination of milk ice cream and chocolate sauce, accented by a rich and delicious flavor. The creamy aroma and the delightful cookie jar will undoubtedly bring endless joy to your taste buds.

WEMART Supermarket has always been committed to bringing the best Asian products to its valued customers. Whether you’re in the mood for the tantalizing Brown Sugar Boba Frozen Dessert Bar or the creamy Dasheng Roll Ice Cream-Milk Flavor, you’re guaranteed an extraordinary culinary experience.

To make sure you never miss out on WEMART’s exciting offers, be sure to follow @WEMARTuae on Facebook and Instagram. Stay updated on the latest promotions, discover more Asian delights, and explore the wide range of products available at WEMART Hypermarket.

Visit WEMART Supermarket from July 10 to July 16 and treat yourself to these amazing deals. Don’t miss this opportunity to embark on a delightful journey through the flavors of Taiwan and experience the finest ice products.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

cover

JOB HIRING!

3 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 07 07T200500.038

Exclusive anniversary offer at Macao Imperial Tea!

5 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 07 07 at 7.22.57 PM

Experience the ultimate Mallcation at City Centre Deira this Dubai Summer Surprises with exciting cashback offers

6 hours ago
TFT NEWS dream july

Dream Pathway makes dreams come true: Pinay in Abu Dhabi shares remarkable journey to Australia in just 12 days

8 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button