Remulla undergoes surgery but not yet resigning as DOJ chief

Justice Secretary Boying Remulla returned to work today after a ten-day wellness leave. Remulla said that he underwent a heart bypass surgery in late June.

The DOJ chief however said that he will stay in his post.

“Never. I serve at the pleasure of the president, and I will continue to discharge my function as long as the president believes in my capability to lead the department,” he said when asked if resignation on the table following the health procedure.

Remulla said that the surgery was conducted after his doctors found a blockage in his heart, which could lead to a heart attack or stroke.

“By Monday, I’m back to work but I cannot keep on going here, I have to be careful,” he said.

The DOJ chief said that he already spoke with Marcos on his health condition and the latter supported his decision.