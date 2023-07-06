PH to launch e-Visa system for foreign visitors

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has announced on Wednesday that the Philippines is set to launch the e-Visa system for foreign travelers within the third quarter of 2023.

According to a report from Philippine News Agency (PNA), the DFA is currently developing the e-Visa system in collaboration with the Department of Information and Communications Technology.

In a press conference, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Jesus Domingo said that the new system will allow foreign nationals to apply for appropriate Philippine visas online.

“This will make the visa application process easier, faster, more efficient, and convenient for foreign nationals who wish to visit the Philippines for leisure and business purposes,” Domingo said.

Meanwhile, Philippine Ambassador to China Jaime FlorCruz has expressed hopes that this initiative would attract more Chinese tourists and students to the Philippines.

“The outbound travel is modest and I think we’re getting a good share of that. But reality is that the Chinese are not yet traveling out of China with full force as they used to,” he said.

Although the influx of Chinese tourists has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels, the DFA highlighted that there is still a noticeable demand for visas to visit the Philippines.