Dubai launches ‘Kids Go Free’ campaign

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has launched on Tuesday its highly anticipated ‘Kids Go Free’ campaign where amazing deals are offered by top attractions and hotels in the emirate.

Running until the end of August, the campaign allows kids to enjoy free stays, complimentary dining options, and discounted packages, while indulging in an array of amenities and family-centered activities in some of Dubai’s top hotels.

Furthermore, the authority said that the ‘Kids Go Free’ campaign also offers promotions from cinemas, indoor sports activities, and theme parks in the emirate.

The initiative is part of Dubai’s larger strategic program to promote the city’s extraordinary character and exhibit its position as the world’s best place to live and visit.

In addition to this campaign, the city is currently hosting its citywide summer campaign ‘Dubai Summer Surprises’ offering huge discounts. Additionally, sports enthusiasts can enjoy the exciting Dubai Sports World. These initiatives provide a diverse selection of entertainment choices suitable for individuals of all ages.

