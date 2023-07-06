DMW promises to improve services of OFW hospital in Pampanga

The Department of Migrant Workers vowed that it will improve the facilities and services of the Overseas Filipino Workers Hospital in Pampanga after Senator Raffy Tulfo called the hospital a ‘ghost town’ due to its poor service.

“This is the first time makapunta ako sa isang ospital na walang katao tao… Nasan ang mga pasyente?” Tulfo asked during a surprise inspection and after finding out that there were only two patients admitted at the hospital.

“It is not being used to its full potential. Sayang. Sayang ‘to I feel sorry for this hospital,” he added.

Department of Migrant Workers Undersecretary Hans Cacdac said that they are now coordinating with Tulfo regarding his concerns. They will also be asking for additional budget to the Department of Budget and Management to address staffing concerns.

“Nakikiisa tayo kay Sen. Raffy na lalo pang ipa-improve ‘yung facilities. Maayos, malinis ‘yung facilities pero ayun nga, kailangan pa nating bigyan ng pansin ‘yung pagdadagdag ng tao doon sa ospital, kasi ang number of nurses and doctors are kulang pa rin,” Cacdac said in a GMA News interview.

Cacdac assured that the hospital’s outpatient department will also be opened during weekends.

The DMW said that the OFW hospital managed to serve 13,625 patients this year.