NewsTFT News

Millions in cash scattered in Cebu after bag incident

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Courtesy: ABS-CBN News

Motorists stopped their trips to grab money scattered at the Cebu South Coastal Road in Cebu City on Tuesday morning.

Based on the initial investigation the cash came from a collector identified as John Mark Barriento who was travelling with his bag in a motorcycle.

In a radio interview, Barrientos said he was bringing with him over P4 million in cash inside his money bag. The collector said that he did not immediately notice when the zipper suddenly burst open.

Barrientos was working in a remittance center and was on his way to Mandaue City when the incident happened.

“I saw the money flying from the side mirror so I stopped to pick it up but then others were also collecting the money. Hopefully they return it,” he said.

Barrientos said that around 2 million pesos was returned to him. More than P1 million remain missing because other motorists and citizens grabbed the money on the road.

The police said that some have returned money after the incident.

“I hope they will really return it, I don’t have money to pay for it all,” Barrientos said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 07 05T100742.472

DOT defends sharing Quiboloy endorsement in new tourism slogan

1 hour ago
isko

Isko Moreno defends low rating of ‘Eat Bulaga’ vs ‘EAT’, ‘It’s Showtime’

1 hour ago
france

DFA: No repatriation request from Filipinos in France amid riots

1 hour ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 07 05T094543.599

Billionaire family offers £100K or P7 million salary for full-time dog nanny

1 hour ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button