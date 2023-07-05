Millions in cash scattered in Cebu after bag incident

Motorists stopped their trips to grab money scattered at the Cebu South Coastal Road in Cebu City on Tuesday morning.

Based on the initial investigation the cash came from a collector identified as John Mark Barriento who was travelling with his bag in a motorcycle.

In a radio interview, Barrientos said he was bringing with him over P4 million in cash inside his money bag. The collector said that he did not immediately notice when the zipper suddenly burst open.

Barrientos was working in a remittance center and was on his way to Mandaue City when the incident happened.

“I saw the money flying from the side mirror so I stopped to pick it up but then others were also collecting the money. Hopefully they return it,” he said.

Barrientos said that around 2 million pesos was returned to him. More than P1 million remain missing because other motorists and citizens grabbed the money on the road.

The police said that some have returned money after the incident.

“I hope they will really return it, I don’t have money to pay for it all,” Barrientos said.