DOT defends sharing Quiboloy endorsement in new tourism slogan

The Department of Tourism defended on Tuesday its decision to feature alleged child sex trafficker and FBI most wanted Apollo Quiboloy.

The DOT said that featuring the responses on the ‘Love The Philippines’ campaign is their way of “returning the love sent their way” as it promoted the country’s newest tourism slogan.

“We couldn’t agree more, Pastor Apollo Carreon Quiboloy that #LoveThePhilippines is really from the heart of us Filipinos. Thank you for your love and support for Philippine tourism,” the DOT said in its post.

The post however garnered criticisms from the public.

“As you can see from the page, we returned the love to those who sent it our way. We wish you a pleasant day ahead,” the DOT told reporters through Viber.

This is not the first time the DOT was embroiled in a controversy during their release of the brand new ‘Love the Philippines’ slogan.

The DOT has announced that it will be terminating its contract with the ad agency that bagged the contract for the new tourism campaign ‘Love the Philippines’.

The DOT said in a statement that they have started the process for the termination of contract for DDB Philippines after the latter admitted using non-original stock footage in its audiovisual presentation on the Philippines’ new tourism campaign.

The DOT said DDB Philippines violated the terms under the tourism branding campaign contract.

“As DDB Philippines has publicly apologized, taken full responsibility, and admitted in no uncertain terms, that non-original materials were used in their AVP, reflecting an abject failure to comply with their obligation/s under the contract and a direct contravention with the DOT’s objectives for the enhanced tourism branding,” the DOT said in a statement.

“The DOT hereby exercises its right to proceed with termination proceedings against its contract with DDB,” it added.

The department said that it will also be exercising its right to forfeit performance security as a result of contract violations.

The DOT reiterated that no public funds were used for the controversial video.

DDB Philippines apologized during the weekend for an oversight on their part to use some stock footage on their tourism campaign.

Among these clips were the rice terraces in Bali, Indonesia; a fisherman throwing a net in Thailand; a passenger plane in Zurich, Switzerland; jumping dolphins; and a person driving a vehicle on dunes in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.