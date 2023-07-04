Emirates Draw Creates a Memorable Eid Al Adha for 18 Families

Emirates Draw kicked off last weekend with a spectacular celebration, featuring the winners’ announcement of its additional Eid Al Adha raffles across its games. Resulting in 18 winners who have won the incredible prize of an all-expenses-paid holiday for themselves and their families. This remarkable opportunity allows them to treasure the invaluable gift of togetherness, uniting with up to 5 family members from anywhere in the world for a trip of a lifetime. In addition to the regular weekly games of EASY6, FAST5, and MEGA7, Emirates Draw has transformed the lives of 12,824 individuals with a total of AED 670,164 in prizes.

Emirates Draw maintains its commitment to giving back to the community while aiming to provide exceptional opportunities. In the recent Eid Guaranteed Raffles, the organisation successfully brought immense joy and excitement to 18 winners from diverse regions, including individuals from India, the Philippines, South Africa, Russia, Jordan, Oman, and more. This achievement created a strong sense of inclusivity and celebration among the participants.

Moreover, Emirates Draw is not only committed to providing extraordinary experiences to its winners but also to supporting the UAE government’s sustainability mission. The organisation’s efforts have resulted in significant contributions towards enriching the UAE’s marine biodiversity through its flagship Coral Reef Restoration programme. A recent notable achievement includes the successful implantation of over 10,000 coral fragments, using environmentally friendly materials throughout the process. As a result, the underwater coral region has expanded by over 7000 square meters across Khorfakkan and Dibba. This expansion not only enhances the marine ecosystem’s beauty but also creates a thriving habitat for diverse marine life, ensuring its preservation for future generations.

The excitement continues with the upcoming games that will be live streamed across Emirates Draw’s digital platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, and the official website. Be the next lucky winner and book your numbers early! For more information, call the customer support centre on 800 7777 7777 or visit www.emiratesdraw.com and stay tuned with the latest updates by following Emirates Draw on social media platforms @emiratesdraw.