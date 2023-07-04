Dubai Police logs over 109,000 calls during Eid Al Adha holiday

The Dubai Police has recorded a total of 109,005 phone calls during the Eid Al Adha holiday, which took place from June 27 to July 2.

In a statement, Colonel Mohammed Abdullah Al Muhairi, Director of the Command and Control Centre at the General Department of Operations of Dubai Police stated that 104,273 of these calls were emergency calls dialled to 999, while 4,768 were handled by the force’s (901) Call Centre.

Furthermore, the call centre also received 945 emails and 2,495 messages through the ‘live chat’ service on Dubai Police’s official website.

“These communications involved a multitude of queries and suggestions from the public, all of which were responded to promptly and with a high degree of professionalism by the competent staff at the call centre,” Al Muhairi said.

Colonel Al Muhairi advised the public to only use the emergency line (999) for actual emergencies. Meanwhile, for non-emergency cases or inquiries about the services provided by the Dubai Police, the public can direct the calls to the call centre at 901.