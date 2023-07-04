Book your next destination with Singapore Airlines and enjoy early bird offers using your Mastercard

Planning your next vacation or organizing a business trip? Look no further than Singapore Airlines for incredible savings on your international travel! Take advantage of their early bird promo fares and experience the renowned service of Singapore Airlines at budget-friendly prices.

By using your Mastercard and entering the promo code MCEARLYBIRD when booking your flight directly through any Singapore Airlines online channel, you can unlock additional discounts on already discounted fares.

From June 21, 2023 to July 18, 2023, you can secure your special early bird promo fares for travel from Dubai starting from August 22, 2023 until June 30, 2024.

Discover amazing destinations with Singapore Airlines including Manila for as low as AED 1,625, Cebu for as low as AED 1,535, and Davao for as low as AED 1,695, by using the Mastercard promo code MCEARLYBIRD.

But that’s not all! Explore more Southeast Asian destinations such as Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Singapore, as well as North Asian countries like Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, and China, along with Australia, all at special discounted rates.

Don’t miss out on these incredible offers—book your next adventure now by clicking here and get ready to embark on an unforgettable journey with Singapore Airlines, made even more special with Mastercard.