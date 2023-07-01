NewsTFT News

UAE public holidays: What are the remaining dates for 2023?

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera2 hours ago

As the Eid Al Adha celebrations come to a close, residents in the UAE are gearing up to return to work after enjoying almost a week-long break.

Employees in the public and private sector were granted a four-day leave this week, from June 27 (Tuesday) to June 30 (Friday), which extended into a six-day break for those that have the weekend off.

During this time, residents in the country made the most of the festivities, spending time with their families and friends, and some even travelled outside of the country to take advantage of the longest vacation of the year.

With workers preparing to resume their duties on July 3 (Monday), they won’t have to wait too long for the next public holiday.

The authorities in the country have confirmed the holiday dates for both the public and private sector for 2023 towards the end of last year.

The public holiday to mark Hijri New Year (Islamic New Year) will falls on July 21 (Friday), providing another long weekend for residents.

Another significant holiday to look out for is the birthday of Prophet Mohammed which falls on September 29 (Friday), offering another extended weekend.

Additionally, UAE’s National Day will take place on December 2 to 3 (Saturday and Sunday), which will likely give another long weekend to the residents.

