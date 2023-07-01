NewsTFT News

UAE President receives call from Bill Gates to discuss COP28, global epidemic diseases

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received a phone call on Thursday from tech billionaire Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft Corporation and co-president of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

In a report by state media Emirates News Agency – WAM, Gates extended warm greetings to Sheikh Mohamed on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, conveying his well-wishes for the continued well-being and prosperity of the UAE and its people.

In their conversation, Sheikh Mohamed and Bill Gates delved into discussions about future collaborations and initiatives aimed at tackling global epidemic diseases, including the eradication of polio. They also acknowledged the remarkable progress made in this field and emphasized the importance of addressing “neglected tropical diseases” as part of their shared commitment.

The call also covered the significance of COP28, which will be hosted by the UAE by the end of this year. The event will mark the first comprehensive global evaluation of progress made in implementing the goals of the Historic Paris Agreement for climate and in advancing coordinated climate action and accelerating global efforts to address the consequences of climate change.

In this context, His Highness and Bill Gates discussed the value of modern technology and innovation in advancing efforts to find effective and long-lasting solutions to environmental issues, noting that innovation is a key component in addressing such challenges, protecting the environment and its natural resources, and achieving sustainable development.

Further, the two sides also tackled ways on how the COP28 and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation may work together to address the impact of climate change on human health.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed gratitude to Bill Gates for his Eid greetings and reiterated the UAE’s commitment to international cooperation in combating life-threatening diseases and promoting development. The UAE also highlighted its support for impactful initiatives and global efforts in this area.

Bill Gates, in return, commended the UAE for its vital humanitarian role in providing relief to societies worldwide, even under challenging circumstances. He also lauded the UAE’s charitable initiatives in addressing global diseases and epidemics, acknowledging their significant impact on affected communities.

