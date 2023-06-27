NewsTFT News

Mayon records 107 volcanic earthquakes amid increasing seismic activities

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has recorded 107 volcanic earthquakes over Mayon Volcano in its latest monitoring report.

Phivolcs said this is higher compared to the 102 quakes recorded yesterday.

The number of dome-collapse pyroclastic density currents also increased from 8 to 17 on Tuesday.

“Alert Level 3 is maintained over Mayon Volcano, which means that it is currently in a relatively high level of unrest as magma is at the crater and hazardous eruption within weeks or even days is possible,” PHIVOLCS said in its latest bulletin.

State seismologists said that residents living within the 6 kilometer danger zone should be evacuated for safety.

“It is therefore recommended that the 6-km radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) be evacuated due to the danger of PDCs, lava flows, rockfalls, and other volcanic hazards,” it added.

“Increased vigilance against pyroclastic density currents, lahars, and sediment-laden streamflows along channels draining the edifice is also advised,“ PHIVOLCS said.

The agency also warned about the possibility of lahar flow in channels where PDC deposits have been located.

Over 40,000 people have been displaced due to Mayon’s unrest.

