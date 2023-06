One bettor won the Lotto 6/45 Jackpot Prize on Monday according to an announcement made by the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.

The winner managed to get the winning numbers of numbers 26-40-06-12-44-14 and won the prize of P35,502,637.60.

There was no winner for the 6/55 draw which has a jackpot prize of P38,433,664.

PCSO will hold draws for 6-42 Lotto, 6-49 Super Lotto, and 6-58 Ultra Lotto on Tuesday.

The Ultra Lotto has a prize of P325,862,813.20.