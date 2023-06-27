Dubai launches second edition of ‘Summer Rush’ at Al Mamzar Park

Dubai Municipality has launched on Monday the second season of its summer event called “Summer Rush” which offers leisure activities that foster happiness and positivity among residents and visitors in the emirate and revitalize Dubai’s parks during the summer season.

The fun-filled event officially kicked-off on June 26 and will run until July 9, 2023 at Al Mamzar Beach Park in Dubai. Everyone can take part in summer-themed activities from 3PM to 9PM on weekdays, and from 1PM to 10 PM on weekends.

Ahmed Al Zarooni, Director of the Department of Public Parks and Recreational Facilities at Dubai Municipality, highlighted that the second iteration of the “Summer Rush” event will allow everyone to enjoy Al Mamzar’s breathtaking beach, pools, water games, and children’s recreational activities.

The beach park will also offer a number of restaurants and cafes that will serve a wide range of food and beverages. Additionally, the event will also feature entertainment performances and a parade on the beach for visitors.

On the occasion, Al Zarooni said: “The second season of the ‘Summer Rush” Event will run throughout Eid Al-Adha holidays and the week following. The event is part of Dubai Municipality’s efforts to provide residents with unique summer activities. The event will offer an enjoyable experience by allowing the visitors to engage in a range of leisure activities during the Eid holidays. This reflects Dubai Municipality’s aim to drive community initiatives in Dubai to support local tourism and promote overall well-being for all society members.”