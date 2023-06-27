NewsTFT News

Dubai announces free parking for Eid Al Adha holiday

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera7 hours ago

As the celebration of the Islamic festival Eid Al Adha officially begins today, June 27, where employees from the public and private sectors are granted a 6-day holiday break, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced free public parking across the emirate.

From June 27 (Tuesday) to June 30 (Friday), residents and visitors can park in Dubai for free. However, the authority said that drivers must still pay to use multi-storey car parks.

In line with this, the RTA has also announced revised operating hours for its services during the Eid Al Adha holidays.

The adjustments will affect various RTA services, including customers’ happiness centers, paid parking zones, public buses, Dubai Metro and Tram, marine transit modes, and service-provider centers for vehicle technical testing.

Employees across public and private sectors will enjoy a well-deserved four-day holiday, which extends to a six-day break for those who have a Saturday-Sunday weekend. Work will resume on Monday, July 3.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

