Cebu Pacific strengthens network stability with the arrival of additional aircraft

Amidst the prevailing challenges faced by the global aviation industry, Cebu Pacific Air (CEB) has announced another significant milestone in reinforcing its network stability. On June 23, the airline took delivery of an Airbus A320 aircraft, marking the seventh addition to its fleet this year. With eight more aircraft expected to be delivered in 2023, CEB continues to strengthen its position in the ever-evolving aviation industry.

In a Facebook post, CEB has addressed the latest challenges in their operations and has expressed concern to their valued customers.

“Our recent operational challenges have resulted in flight cancellations or schedule changes for some of our guests, and we sincerely apologize if there have been any disruptions to your travel plans,” the airline wrote.

To lessen the impact of this global situation on CEB’s customers, they have implemented the following initiatives:

Heightened Customer Care & Recovery

CEB has formed a disruption management team to support their ground staff and help passengers during unexpected events. Additionally, they have expanded their customer service capabilities by increasing the number of live agents who can assist customers 24/7. They have also refined their policies during this time, to give their customers more options beyond what is required by the Air Passenger Bill of Rights.

Reduced Scheduled Flights

In response to the sudden unprecedented number of grounded aircraft, with some requiring significant time for repairs, CEB has adjusted their flight schedule accordingly. The airline has reduced their flight schedule to account for the long-term unserviceable aircraft and enable more standby aircraft on the day.

Increase Standby Aircraft

CEB is doubling their standby aircraft resources, which can be used immediately should uncontrollable events happen on the day of flight. Moreover, the airline is leasing additional aircraft to further enhance their operational resilience.

According to CEB, there are events and factors that led them to implementing these initiatives.

“There is a global problem affecting the airline industry with over 120 grounded Pratt and Whitney-powered Airbus aircraft around the world. Immediately upon realizing the situation, we adjusted our flight schedules accordingly to minimize the impact. A number of flights, which were scheduled and sold months in advance, inevitably had to be disrupted,” CEB wrote on Facebook.

“On top of that, we encountered on-the-spot disruptions such as ground damage from runway debris, that created additional long-term grounded aircraft,” it added.

Apart from these fleet-related matters, CEB explained that the Philippines has also entered the rainy season and have seen much higher occurrence of Red Lightning Alerts. This requires the suspension of all flight and ground activities at the airport.

According to the airline, from April to June, there have been 78 Red Lightning Alerts raised, some lasting over two hours.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding during the recent disruption, and we will keep getting better, so we can deliver the best experience for you. Rest assured we remain committed to our mission of providing safe, reliable, and affordable air transportation to the traveling public,” CEB stated.

