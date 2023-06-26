NewsTFT News

UAE pardons 3 Filipino convicts, 2 saved from death row

The United Arab Emirates government has pardoned three Filipino convicts with two of them being saved from death row.

The Filipino convicts were charged for drug trafficking while the other one was for a 15-year slander charge.

Malacañang said that President Bongbong Marcos made the request to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan through a special letter.

“I am pleased to inform you that the appeal of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for three Filipinos, two of which are sentenced to death because of drug trafficking and one sentenced for 15 years for the crime of slander, has been granted for humanitarian pardon by our President,” UAE Ambassador to the Philippines Mohamed Obaid Salem Alqataam Alzaabi said in a statement.

The UAE also thanked the Philippines for the 600,000 Filipinos working in the Arab nation.

Marcos lauded the decision of the UAE government to pardon the Filipinos.

“That’s the least we can do. Then the usual things about having stronger relations and I said my part about the very good treatment of Filipino nationals in UAE,” Marcos said.

OFW Party-list Representative Marissa Magsino commended the move of the Philippine and UAE governments.

“Habang may panahon pa, gugulin natin ang lahat ng posibleng aksyon upang maisalba ang buhay ng ating mga OFWs,” Magsino said.

