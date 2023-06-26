Roller coaster crash in Sweden kills one, injures nine

One person was killed and nine injured, including children, in a tragic roller coaster accident that happened at the Grona Lund amusement park in Stockholm, Sweden on Sunday.

According to a Reuters report, eyewitnesses said that the park’s Jetline roller coaster partially derailed during a ride, causing people to be thrown to the ground.

During a press conference, Jan Eriksson, the park’s chief executive, expressed deep sorrow over the accident, stating, “Today is a day of mourning at Grona Lund. We’ve had a very serious accident in the roller coaster Jetline, where one person has died and nine people have been injured.”

Emergency response teams including ambulances, fire trucks, and a helicopter, swiftly arrived at the scene. The police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Authorities confirmed that the injured individuals are receiving medical treatment in the hospital, with three of them sustaining severe injuries.

“Something like this should not happen at Grona Lund, and yet it happened,” Eriksson said.

He added that the 140-year-old amusement park will be closed for at least a week to facilitate the ongoing police investigation.

According to the park spokesperson, there were 14 people on the roller coaster when the front part partially derailed, causing it to come to a halt with one carriage leaning off the track.

Eyewitness and journalist Jenny Lagerstedt, who was visiting the park with her family, described hearing a metallic noise and witnessing the track structure shaking at the time of the accident.

“My husband saw a roller coaster car with people in it falling to the ground,” she recounted. Lagerstedt further shared that her children were terrified by the incident.

Grona Lund, situated on one of Stockholm’s islands and surrounded by several museums, is a popular waterfront attraction. The Jetline roller coaster, with its steel tracks, reaches speeds of up to 90 kph (56 mph) and a height of 30 meters (98 feet), attracting over a million visitors annually, according to the amusement park’s website.

Sweden’s Culture Minister, Parisa Liljestrand, expressed her disbelief upon learning of the accident.

“My thoughts are with those who were affected, as well as their families and loved ones,” Liljestrand said in a statement to the TT news agency.