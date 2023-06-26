NewsTFT News

Marcos invites UAE President to PH

President Bongbong Marcos has invited United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to visit the Philippines.

The two leaders had a phone conversation last Friday according to a statement released by Malacañang.

Marcos said that Sheikh Mohamed will always be welcome to visit the country. The chief executive also expressed his gratitude for the grant of the request for pardon that he made two months ago.

The invitation to visit the Philippines came after UAE also invited Marcos to visit Dubai for the the December 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28).

“The ambassador came to see me beforehand, the day before, and we were talking about precisely COP28. I hope to be able to attend because climate change is a primordial issue when it comes to the Philippines,” he said.

“Beyond the Conference of Parties is that we also want to renew our ties with the UAE,” Marcos added.

