Little Draw lights up Philippine Independence Day celebration with thrilling spin the wheel activity

Little Draw took center stage as hundreds of enthusiastic Filipinos seized the opportunity to win big during the thrilling Spin the Wheel activity at the momentous 125th Philippine Independence Day celebration held at the prestigious Dubai World Trade Centre on June 18.

Little Draw brought the excitement of winning to the World Trade Centre with their captivating Wheel of Fortune. Participants had the chance to spin the wheel and walk away with enticing prizes, including bottles of water and gift vouchers ranging from 10 AED to a whopping 250 AED.

The fortunate winners expressed their gratitude to Little Draw, as these vouchers granted them entry into the Tri-Daily draws, where they stand a chance to become the next millionaire courtesy of Little Draw. The winners eagerly anticipate the opportunity to change their lives and fulfill their dreams with the support of this remarkable platform.

As Little Draw joyously celebrates its 1st anniversary, they wholeheartedly joined in commemorating the Philippine Independence Day alongside their fellow Filipinos. The festive occasion served as a testament to their commitment to bringing happiness and excitement to the community.

Joining Little Draw is incredibly simple. Visit www.littledraw.ae and choose three lucky numbers for your chance to win big. You can participate by purchasing and donating bottled water, contributing to a noble cause while increasing your chances of winning.

To date, Little Draw has made an astonishing 1,588 winners in their 59 draws, awarding a remarkable total of 1,364,774 AED in prizes. The numbers speak for themselves, underscoring the credibility and success of Little Draw in providing life-changing opportunities to individuals throughout the community.

Don’t miss out on your chance to turn your dreams into reality.

For more information and to join the excitement, visit www.littledraw.ae today!