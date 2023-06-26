NewsTFT News

FILHR Marks a Memorable Milestone: Celebrating 13 Years of Empowering Filipino HR Professionals with Glamour and Achievement

The Filipino Human Resources Practitioners’ Association – UAE (FHRPA-UAE), widely known as FILHR, celebrated its remarkable 13th year anniversary on June 17, 2023, at Novotel DWTC. The event was a resounding success, as attendees came together to commemorate 13 years of empowering Filipino HR professionals with commitment and leadership.

The anniversary celebration began with a glamorous red-carpet welcome for the members, who arrived dressed in their finest attire, exuding the spirit of glitz and glam. The event featured a lineup of inspiring guest speakers who shared their insights and wisdom with the enthusiastic audience. The president’s report highlighted the organization’s accomplishments and milestones over the past year, shedding light on the incredible progress made.

One of the evening’s highlights was the presentation of awards and recognition to exceptional members and supportive sponsors who played pivotal roles in the association’s success. These individuals were acknowledged for their dedication and contributions to FILHR, making the anniversary celebration even more special.

Throughout the evening, guests were treated to various surprises and delights, ensuring that the event was a memorable affair. From engaging activities to engaging performances, everyone in attendance had a fantastic time celebrating FILHR’s 13th year anniversary.

Moreover, the event served as a platform to announce forthcoming changes within the organization. FILHR revealed its plans for a structural transformation aimed at better serving its members. The association aspired to become a member of the Filipino Social Club, expanding its reach and impact in the Filipino community.

Additionally, FILHR proudly announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with The Filipino Times, solidifying their partnership as the official media partner, amplifying their influence and presence.

The FILHR anniversary celebration was a testament to the organization’s commitment to empowering Filipino HR professionals. It was an evening filled with inspiration, recognition, and anticipation for the positive changes that lie ahead for FILHR.

