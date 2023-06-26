Emirates Draw takes the spotlight as platinum sponsor of 125th Philippine Independence Day celebration

Emirates Draw, the UAE’s leading gaming operator, has joined in the highly anticipated 125th Philippine Independence Day celebration as a platinum sponsor. This remarkable occasion paid homage to the vibrant cultural heritage of the Filipino community and showcased Emirates Draw’s commitment to the welfare of society by bringing joy, rewards, and recognition to Filipinos residing in the UAE.

The festivities took place on June 18, 2023 at Sheikh Saeed Hall 1, Dubai World Trade Centre. Emirates Draw played a vital role in the Filipino Social Club’s Philippine Independence celebration, ensuring an evening filled with cultural activities, entertainment, and active community engagement.

At the event, Russel Tuazon, EASY6 15 million Grand Prize winner, graciously extended a warm invitation to both Filipinos and non-Filipinos to join in and participate in Emirates Draw. His presence added an exciting touch to the occasion, inspiring others to engage with Emirates Draw and seize the opportunity to win incredible prizes.

“Sa lahat ng Filipinos all over UAE, try niyo pong mag-participate sa Emirates Draw, meron po siyang every Friday na EASY6, na pwede po kayong manalo ng 15 million dirhams. Meron pong bagong programa every Saturday na FAST5, na pwede po kayong manalo ng 25,000 dirhams in 25 years. And every Sunday ganon pa rin po, mas malaking premyo, 100 million dirhams. Mag-participate lang po kayo and keep on trying, malay niyo kayo na po ang susunod na maging milyonaryo at matupad ang mga pangarap natin,” Tuazon said.

Meanwhile, Emirates Draw made a remarkable impact by inviting two of the most prominent celebrities in the Philippines—Daniel Matsunaga and Daiana Menezes—who graced the stage with a song and dance number that truly captivated the hearts of the OFWs present in the event, giving a well-deserved reward for their hard work.

Passing by Emirates Draw’s booth, both celebrities expressed their heartfelt gratitude towards the brand’s participation in the event and its support of the Filipino community.

“Maraming salamat, Emirates Draw for supporting the Filipino community!” Matsunaga exclaimed.

“We’re inviting everyone to participate sa Emirates Draw, maraming marami pong salamat!” Menezes said.

The Philippine Independence Day celebration delivered on its promise of a sensational lineup of thrilling games, captivating prizes, cultural showcases, and engaging entertainment. The event featured dazzling fashion shows, vibrant community parades, and mesmerizing ethnic dances that truly captured the spirit of the Philippines. Participants were immersed in an unforgettable experience that celebrated the rich cultural heritage and vibrant traditions of the nation.

