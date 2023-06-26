Dubai’s population exceeds 3.6 million, anticipated to reach 5.8 million by 2040

Dubai has achieved a significant milestone as its population surpasses 3.6 million (3,600,175, people), as per the latest data released by the Dubai Statistics Centre. This marks a one percent increase of 33,000 individuals during the first quarter of this year, and a 1.5 percent rise of over 50,000 residents compared to the end of 2022.

The city’s population growth can be attributed to its exceptional infrastructure, stable legislative and legal environment, and a thriving economy, which continues to attract tens of thousands of new residents in search of employment opportunities and investments.

According to Dubai’s urban plan, it is projected that the population could reach 5.8 million by 2040, with peak hours witnessing a surge to 7.8 million, as opposed to 4.729 million at the close of 2022.

In terms of demographics, males constitute 69 percent of Dubai’s population, totaling approximately 2.438 million, while females make up 31 percent, accounting for over 1.111 million individuals. Emiratis make up eight percent of the population, while expatriates represent 92 percent.

Economically, 81 percent of the population actively participates in the job market, equating to around 2.864 million people, with males comprising 73 percent of this group. Notably, 60 percent of the economically active population falls within the age group of 29 to 39 years.

During peak hours, typically from 6:30 am to 8:30 pm, Dubai’s population swells to 4.729 million, including regular residents, employees, and temporary inhabitants.

The majority of Dubai’s population consists of young individuals, with the largest age group being 30 to 34 years, accounting for 636,000 individuals. Those aged over 75 years amount to 11,559 individuals, evenly distributed between males and females. The age group of 70 to 74 years comprises 9,216 individuals, while the 65 to 69 years bracket consists of just over 20,000 individuals.