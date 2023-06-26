DMW optimistic that OFW deployment will reach beyond pre-pandemic level

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is optimistic that the deployment of overseas Filipino workers will go beyond pre-pandemic level as restrictions ease and more opportunities are becoming available to OFWs.

“As of January to March, first three months of 2023, our deployment is at 149,000. So we can see that projection-wise, by the end of the year, we will be back to pre-pandemic levels,” DMW Secretary Susan Ople said in an ambush interview with reporters on Monday.

Ople said that the deploynent of Filipino workers fell to 270,000 in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As of 2022, the whole year, we almost breached that number, yung pre-pandemic number. Nag fall-short lang tayo ng 15,000 nung 2022. Our deployment was already at 489,852 Filipino seafarers,” Ople added.

Ople said that there were some 505,000 seafarers that were deployed in 2019.

President Bongbong Marcos has renewed his call for retraining and upskilling of Filipino seafarers in a summit conference at Conrad Manila on Monday, June 26.

Marcos tasked the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) and the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) to make sure that seafarers are at par with their international counterparts.

“As President, I reiterate my directive to the Maritime Industry Authority and the Commission on Higher Education to work closely with the shipping industry on the upskilling and reskilling of Filipino seafarers to prepare them for the shift of ocean-going vessels from using conventional fuel sources to green ammonia between 2030 to 2040,” Marcos said.

Marcos added that the transportation industry is undergoing major changes with the advent of sustainable energy sources and green revolution.

“To adapt and integrate new developments into their fleets, starting with the retooling of existing ships and the building of newer and more modern ships equipped with these new technologies,” Marcos said.

“With all hands on deck, we must come together to envision and shape the future of the industry and global trade for the next 25 years,” he added.

Marcos said that there is a need for government agencies to coordinate to improve the skills of seafarers.

“We can do this by identifying the skills required for the new generation of ships, discussing education and training requirements, and committing to a fair and just transition to build a future-ready and resilient shipping industry,” he added.