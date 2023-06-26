DFA: Filipinos in Russia ‘safe’ after threat of insurrection

The Department of Foreign Affairs said that all Filipinos in Russia can be considered safe after a short-lived rebellion that took place over the weekend.

In an interview with GMA News, DFA Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega said there are around 10,000 Filipinos in Russia and 9,000 of them are in Moscow.

“Ang pinasukan ng Wagner group ay yung Rostov, ang city na 1,000 kilometers away. And kinontak ng ating embahada sa Moscow ang bawat isa sa kanila Pilipino. Mga 11 sila doon,” De Vega told GMA News.

“Mabuting kalagayan naman sila at saka natapos na ‘tong mini-rebellion kaya medyo bumabalik na sa normal yung sitwasyon sa Russia,” he added.

De Vega said that the Philippine government remains vigilant on possible scenarios despite the situation returning to normal.

“Pati yung mga tao sa Rostov sabi nila, noong kinakausap sila ng embassy, safe naman sila kahit na may mga tangke doon sa city,” he said.