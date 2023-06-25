Gas station staff asks friend to rob the store so he can leave work early

A convenience store clerk in Oklahoma, USA is being charged with embezzlement after reportedly asking a friend to orchestrate a robbery at the store where he was employed, all in an effort to leave work early.

According to a Facebook post by the Tulsa Police Department, on June 5, the store clerk named Isaias Jones said that a man walked in and handed him a note that said, “Give me all your money or I will shoot you.”

Isaias Jones complied and the suspect left with cash. Authorities did not disclose the amount of money stolen.

Through the investigation, the Police have identified the suspect as Steven Jones, who was arrested three days later. He confessed to the robbery and said his friend, Alyia Locke, set up the robbery after the store clerk messaged her and asked if she would rob the store so he could go home early from his shift.

After confessing to setting up the robbery, Locke was also arrested for an outstanding warrant and could also face charges for embezzlement. She said Isaias Jones paid her after the robbery.

Isaias Jones, who also admitted to staging the robbery, was arrested on charges of embezzlement and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Meanwhile, Steven Jones was charged with conspiracy to commit embezzlement and possession of a firearm After Former Conviction of a Felony (AFCF).

The Tulsa Police Department said that “this is an arrest, not a conviction.”

“Our Human Resources department, and likely every H.R. department in the world would like to advise people that this is not the recommended way to leave work early,” the police emphasized.