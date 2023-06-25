Abu Dhabi International Airport expects over 900,000 passengers during Eid holidays

Abu Dhabi Airports has released its projected passenger numbers as it gears up for an anticipated surge in traffic at Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) before and during this year’s Eid Al Adha.

From June 23rd to July 7th, Abu Dhabi Airports estimates that over 900,000 passengers will pass through Abu Dhabi International Airport, with more than 5,000 flights scheduled to various destinations across 109 locations in 59 countries.

During this period, June 24th, June 25th, and July 2nd are expected to be the busiest days. Abu Dhabi Airports predicts that nearly 65,000 passengers will be served on these dates alone.

The owner and operators of Abu Dhabi’s five airports have made preparations to handle the increased influx of travelers, ensuring a smooth travel experience during this busy holiday season.