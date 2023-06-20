Unlock the Full Potential of Your HUAWEI P60 Pro with Huawei Mobile Services and AppGallery Updates

Get ready to experience the pinnacle of smartphone technology with the HUAWEI P60 Pro. This extraordinary device showcases Huawei’s unwavering commitment to innovation, delivering an exceptional user experience like no other. With its revolutionary XMAGE imaging capabilities, stunning Rococo Pearl design, and top-quality hardware, the P60 Pro is more than just a phone—it’s a fashion statement that seamlessly combines beauty and utility.

What truly sets the HUAWEI P60 Pro apart is its fresh and unique approach to mobile services and application access. Powered by the intelligent EMUI, this device harnesses the full potential of Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) and AppGallery to provide you with a seamless and connected user experience.

Discover the incredible HMS ecosystem, which offers a comprehensive collection of functionalities that will revolutionize the way you use your smartphone. With AppGallery, Petal Maps, Petal Search, Huawei Video, Huawei Music, Huawei Reader, Huawei Assistant Today, Themes, Mobile Cloud, and Huawei Browser, every aspect of your digital life is covered. Say goodbye to the limitations of third-party apps and enjoy the security and personalization that Huawei brings to the table.

Speaking of AppGallery, it’s not just an app store—it’s a game-changer. Recently crowned the ‘Best Alternative App Store of the Year’ at the prestigious Mobile Games Awards 2023 at an industry Gala event held at BAFTA in London, AppGallery has become the go-to destination for all your entertainment, business, utility, lifestyle, and educational app needs. This award recognizes AppGallery’s unwavering commitment to users and developers, providing a platform where you can easily download the apps and games you love while developers drive innovative app experiences.

Elevate your smartphone experience with the HUAWEI P60 Pro and unlock a world of possibilities. From its cutting-edge features to its sleek design, this device is a testament to Huawei’s dedication to pushing boundaries and exceeding expectations. Get ready to immerse yourself in a world of innovation, style, and unparalleled performance.

Uncompromising Quality

The HUAWEI P60 Pro exemplifies Huawei’s unwavering commitment to both hardware and mobile software quality. HUAWEI AppGallery, the official app distribution platform of Huawei, stands as a testament to this commitment. Since its launch in 2018, AppGallery has experienced remarkable growth, solidifying its position as one of the world’s top three app marketplaces. With over 580 million monthly active users, including a 10% increase outside of China in the past year, AppGallery continues to provide a wide range of popular global games and local apps, enhancing convenience for users worldwide. With 18 categories of international and local mobile apps spanning news, social media, video, music, entertainment, and gaming, AppGallery ensures a diverse and enriching app experience.

AppGallery features all the top 10 UAE local user favorite apps like Zoom Cloud Meetings, TikTok, and WhatsApp Messenger within AppGallery. The platform utilizes Huawei’s proprietary Volt Algorithm to learn your app preferences and recommend the most suitable options. Additionally, the App Finder application allows you to explore even more of your favorite apps, such as Facebook, WhatsApp, or Instagram, and more.

Elevated your entertainment experience

In addition to AppGallery, HMS are designed to elevate your entertainment experience. Huawei has partnered with leading content industry players across the Middle East and globally to bring high-quality infotainment options to your fingertips. This feature allows you to access the latest news videos from over 20 different regions. Huawei Video also offers thousands of hours of free movies, series, and short-form content through partnerships with platforms like Dailymotion and H+.

But that’s not all! Music provides you with a wealth of entertainment options. Through partnerships with renowned global brands like Warner Music Group, Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and regional content developers like Rotana, Mazzika, ARPU+, Qanawat, and Watary, Huawei offers a vast library of international and Arabic music.

Huawei Mobile Cloud and Huawei Member Center

HMS enable you to leverage the advantages of cloud storage for secure data protection. Huawei Mobile Cloud offers automatic data backup for your phone, allowing you to save 18 different types of data file formats, including images, contacts, and calendar notifications, in remote cloud storage.

Smart Innovations

This innovative approach to app development is crucial because the HUAWEI P60 Pro is equipped with powerful hardware that is ahead of its competitors. To fully harness the device’s potential, innovative software is essential. Unlike typical mobile app markets, the AppGallery goes beyond being a mere collection of applications. Behind it is an ecosystem of over 3,000 engineers and developers who continuously innovate to ensure that the apps you get are optimized to harness the specialized hardware and software capabilities of Huawei devices, providing a truly unique experience.

AppGallery also introduces Quick App, a convenient way to access apps without installation. With its tap-to-use feature, Quick App streamlines your device interactions and uses code-lite versions of native apps offer full functionalities, allowing you to accommodate over 2,000 Quick Apps within just 1GB of storage. They are highly responsive, auto-update, and data-friendly, making them perfect for occasional app usage.

Ironclad Security

HMS prioritizes robust mobile security and privacy protection. AppGallery, as the official app distribution platform, ensures the safety and integrity of app and resource downloads. HMS follows global privacy compliance frameworks, adhering to requirements such as GAPP (Generally Accepted Privacy Principles), GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation), and relevant local regulations. Huawei has obtained various data security certifications, including EuroPriSe, CSA-STAR, ISO/IEC27001, and ISO/IEC 27018.

AppGallery requires real-name authentication for all third-party app publishers. Third-party apps hosted in AppGallery undergo a rigorous screening and certification process to filter out and reject malicious software at the source. With a four-layered authentication protocol securing all app downloads, AppGallery continuously monitors in-app behavior to detect malicious activity, ensuring your security. The platform also proactively scans applications for vulnerabilities, backdoors, and security exploits.

HMS offers an additional layer of protection for your critical business and personal data by leveraging cloud storage. With data restoration and multiple device synchronization features, you can ensure that data across all your Huawei devices, logged into a single Huawei ID, is synchronized in real-time and securely stored in the cloud. Additionally, the Find My Phone feature in Huawei Mobile Cloud allows you to locate your misplaced device.

In Conclusion

The HUAWEI P60 Pro is a mobile device designed for everyone. Whether you are a student, a business person, or a service employee, this phone is guaranteed to meet your diverse requirements. The HMS framework, with its innovative components like AppGallery, Huawei Video, Huawei Music, Huawei Cloud, and more, running on top of an exceptionally high-end hardware architecture, ensures that you stay ahead of your peers in the modern digital world.